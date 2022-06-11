 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,900

Like new lookout ranch home on a westside cul-de-sac. Wood floors throughout, except bathrooms and laundry. Granite countertops and open spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry/mudroom. Lower level with 3 large lookout windows, family room and possibility for more bedrooms. Deck overlooking the backyard. Storage shed in backyard. Ready to move in!

