3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,900

This 3rd Ward home boasts great curb appeal with its lush landscaping, colonial period color accents, and charming front entry! The main level features a large living room with detail moldings and a gas fireplace, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with snack bar and high end appliances, half bath, and a sun drenched 400 sf great room with pellet stove, vaulted ceilings, and french doors leading out to the cedar deck and large backyard with grape vines and berries. The upper level consists of all 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a finished family room with an egress window, huge rec room and an additional full bathroom. This is a great location near nature trails, UWEC Campus and downtown! Saltness Pre-Inspected!