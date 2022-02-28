 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,900

This CLEAN home is full of upgrades & amazing location-- JUST 1.5 Miles from the US-53/I-94 on-ramp. Features brand New Carpet/LVL flooring, Fresh Paint, New Outlets/GFI, Ductwork Cleaned & all woodworking taken down & refinished! 3rd bedroom in basement with Huge Family Room (w/ Sliding Glass door to peaceful back yard) is just waiting finishing touches! Attached 20x30 garage & 24x40 detached garage (24x24 of it is concrete, back opening 24x16 dirt with 8 ft opening)

