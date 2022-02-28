 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $300,000

Great west side location, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Westridge Village, with miles of walking trails, a neighborhood park, and golf courses nearby. Features open concept kitchen/dining/living room with gas fireplace, main floor laundry, master bedroom suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with look-out windows, family room, and bar area. Improvements include blinds, refrigerator, stove, Ultra Deck(maintenance-free), sealed driveway, and battery backup sump pump.

