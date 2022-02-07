 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,750

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,750

HARD TO FIND, newer home situated perfectly on 10 acres! Freshly renovated kitchen featuring: white cabinets, wood design tile, granite countertops, & newer appliances! You’ll love the open concept, vaulted ceilings, patio door to back deck, AMAZING bathroom w/custom tile work, soaking tub w/separate shower, & heated floors! Full un-finished basement stubbed for 2nd bath, boasting two egress windows offers potential to double your space! Detached garage with heater, and a location highly sought after. Don’t walk, RUN before it’s too late!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News