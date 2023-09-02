Beautiful twinhome with premium upgrades! Popular Jefferson floor plan, 3 BR, 2 BA, has granite countertops, tile backsplash, cherry wood cabinetry, tiled walk-in shower. This floor plan has great flow with open concept and stainless steel appliances. Home is in like-new condition. Main-floor laundry. Walk-out basement. Corner lot with extra yard space means your deck is not adjacent to your neighbor's. No HOA fees. Great neighborhood close to park and easy access to North Crossing (when road construction is complete).