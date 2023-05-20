Beautifully kept, like new walk-out twin home! Relax on your deck off the dining rm and enjoy the professionally landscaped rock garden w/garden stepping stones to backyard. Or on the patio off the walk-out level family room that leads out to the beautiful backyard accented with a split rail fence & perennial garden that separates the yard and large pond that hosts lots of wildlife activity! All bedrooms, bathroom and family room lookout to this serene backyard setting. The great room is accented with vaulted ceilings, crown molded cabinets and laminate wood flooring. 1st floor laundry is complete with newer washer and dryer AND overhead cabinets. The large storage room is complete with sturdy wood shelving, radon system & sump pump. Seller is looking to close on July 20th, if possible. Easy to show! This is the C&M Jefferson floor plan. No HOA fees.