 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $315,000

First time to market! This spacious 3 bed, 3 bath Kent Peterson built home features 2 fireplaces, HUGE family room, office, living room, and large deck. Come sit back and relax as the association takes care of the lawn and snow. This is not an age-restricted community close to shopping, highways, and grocery. Lots of windows allow for natural light throughout the home. Oversized 2 car garage is handy for additional shelving though with loads of storage throughout the home you may not need it.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News