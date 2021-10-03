3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $315,000

First time to market! This spacious 3 bed, 3 bath Kent Peterson built home features 2 fireplaces, HUGE family room, office, living room, and large deck. Come sit back and relax as the association takes care of the lawn and snow. This is not an age-restricted community close to shopping, highways, and grocery. Lots of windows allow for natural light throughout the home. Oversized 2 car garage is handy for additional shelving though with loads of storage throughout the home you may not need it.