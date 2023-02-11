2,297 Reasons to Buy! This stunning 2020 built twinhome encompasses 2,297 s.f. of meticulously cared for living space with special features including, a light, bright and charming feel to the living areas with loads of natural light streaming through the windows, vaulted ceilings, kitchen surrounded by beautiful white cabinetry and sleek granite countertops, anchored by a center island, living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, wet bar in the spacious and cozy lower level family room, main floor laundry and 2 car garage. Make This Your Home!