3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $319,900

This pre-inspected home is turn key ready! This well-maintained two story home that has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. There are two finished rooms in the basement that could serve as a 4th bedroom, craft room, workout space, office, storage, etc. This home has a large 2 stall attached garage, but also has a finished 16x26 detached garage (insulated, heated, 20 outlets, 220 outlet, 100amp service). Wonderful, convenient location right in southside Eau Claire neighborhood. Come check it out today! Home Warranty included.