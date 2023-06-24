This spacious twin home features vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, quality finishes and a wonderful 3 season porch with outdoor patio. This comfortable home has a cozy fireplace and a Focus on Energy certification. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area makes it spacious and light. Master suite with a walk-in closet is next to the first floor laundry. Daisy Lane is convenient to the soon to be improved Jeffers road, and it's adjacent bike trails. The Jeffers ball park and NW Park are only a short walk away. Call today for your private tour.