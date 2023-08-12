Assumable VA loan at 3.2% interest for anyone who can qualify. Charming Eau Claire home in a great neighborhood! This 3-bed, 2-bath gem offers modern living with quartz & granite countertops, in-ground sprinklers, new dishwasher, and a spacious backyard. Enjoy the convenience of quality schools and a walk-in master closet. Very convenient location, easy access to highways and everything else you need. Don't miss this perfect blend of comfort and style!