Assumable VA loan at 3.2% interest for anyone who can qualify. Charming Eau Claire home in a great neighborhood! This 3-bed, 2-bath gem offers modern living with quartz & granite countertops, in-ground sprinklers, new dishwasher, and a spacious backyard. Enjoy the convenience of quality schools and a walk-in master closet. Very convenient location, easy access to highways and everything else you need. Don't miss this perfect blend of comfort and style!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $320,000
