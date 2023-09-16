BETTER then new, immaculately kept Wurzer Builders built home with private backyard. Upgraded quartz counter tops and kitchen backsplash. Master bedroom has separate access to main floor bathroom. This design features "no step entrances", and vaulted ceilings. Lower level features 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bath, and a cozy family room complete with fireplace. This neighborhood has $90/month HOA fees that cover lawn mowing, fertilizing, and snow removal. 118 acres behind the home is owned by the City and has trails throughout for walking and/or snow shoeing.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $324,900
