This spacious twin home features vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, quality finishes and a wonderful 3 season porch with outdoor patio. This comfortable home has a cozy fireplace and a Focus on Energy certification. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area makes it spacious and light. Master suite with a walk-in closet is next to the first floor laundry. Daisy Lane is convenient to the soon to be improved Jeffers road, and it's adjacent bike trails. The Jeffers ball park and NW Park are only a short walk away. Call today for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man has died in a motorcycle crash after striking a deer Chippewa County.
The 13-year-old Reedsburg boy ,missing since Monday, is believed to be alive and attempting to live "off the grid", according to authorities a…
Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Baker, Bauer, Fjelstad and Olson excited to play together once more time in WFSCA All-Star Game
Chi-Hi seniors Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad and Basia Olson will play together one more time in Tuesday's WFSCA All-Star Games.
One person is dead and four people, including two young children, are severely injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 coll…
Older adults with superior memories for their age are part of a national "super ager" study at UW-Madison.