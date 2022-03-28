 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $329,900

Beautiful park like backyard w/lots of wildlife to view from 4 season rm w/new gas thermostat controlled fireplace. Deck off 4-season leads to backyard, patio & lg "RV" parking pad. Add'l highlights: numerous ceiling sun tube lights, FP in LR, FR & office in LL, gas range, oversized 3-car garage w/LOTS of cabinets & stairway to bsmt, huge workshop w/numerous cabinets, storage rm & LOTS of closets! Seller's say this neighborhood is especially fun at Halloween! Very close to parks, bike trail, etc. (table in bsmt incl). Xcel Mo.: $114.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News