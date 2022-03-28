Beautiful park like backyard w/lots of wildlife to view from 4 season rm w/new gas thermostat controlled fireplace. Deck off 4-season leads to backyard, patio & lg "RV" parking pad. Add'l highlights: numerous ceiling sun tube lights, FP in LR, FR & office in LL, gas range, oversized 3-car garage w/LOTS of cabinets & stairway to bsmt, huge workshop w/numerous cabinets, storage rm & LOTS of closets! Seller's say this neighborhood is especially fun at Halloween! Very close to parks, bike trail, etc. (table in bsmt incl). Xcel Mo.: $114.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDonell Area Catholic Schools will induct five new members into its Athletic and Service Hall of Fame during Alumni Weekend, Sunday, April 3.
Meet the 2021-22 All-Chippewa County wrestling team, made up of grapplers from Chi-Hi, Cadott, Bloomer/Colfax, Stanley-Boyd and Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.
Things just got a little cheesier in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Cadott's Tegels, Sonnentag enter rare air as multi-time state champions
Cadott senior Gavin Tegels and junior Brayden Sonnentag have carved out legacies with the wrestling program, joining a rare group of multi-time state champs. Tegels and Sonnentag are the 2021-22 Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year.
The descendant of a pair of country music legends is set to hit the stage in Chippewa Falls.
The Chi-Hi track and field team brings back plenty of talent to go with growing numbers for the spring season.
An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig sets school record in 200-meter dash in victory at Northern Badger Classic
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig started the season with a strong effort in setting a school record in the 200-meter dash on Friday afternoon at the Northern Badger Classic at UW-Stout.
College Update: Chi-Hi alum Olson earns Division III All-American honorable mention with UW-Eau Claire 400-yard medley relay
Chi-Hi graduate Ian Olson concluded his sophomore season with the UW-Eau Claire men's swimming team this past weekend as he swam to Division III All-American honorable mention status. College update also includes updates on Caelan Givens, Jordan Steinmetz, Aaliyah McMillan, Justyne Burgess, Sierra Raine and Blaine Brenner.