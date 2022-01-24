 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $329,900

Create new family memories in this spacious home. This 3 bed, 2 bath walk-out ranch home is situated on .82 acres within the city limits. All the amenities of the city with a country feel. Home features generous living spaces including large dining room and living room with oversized windows overlooking the huge backyard. Get cozy in the LL family room with wood burning fireplace. LL also features a large rec room, make it a game room, craft room dance party space or yoga room, you decide. Plenty of unfinished space for storage or finish more if you need it. This home has so many great features and ways to make it your own.

