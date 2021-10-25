 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $330,000

Picture perfect views from this adorable Craftsman one and a half story renovated cottage style home. Just a few minutes to the southwest side of Eau Claire on 5 acres make this town of Union property a unique find. Private drive, hidden back meadow allows room for a future outbuilding & animal pasture. Raise a garden, chickens or just enjoy the peace & quiet! Upper level bathroom recently added. New windows & exterior doors make this a solid foundation to grow your life in the country!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News