3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $330,000

Picture perfect views from this adorable Craftsman one and a half story renovated cottage style home. Just a few minutes to the southwest side of Eau Claire on 5 acres make this town of Union property a unique find. Private drive, hidden back meadow allows room for a future outbuilding & animal pasture. Raise a garden, chickens or just enjoy the peace & quiet! Upper level bathroom recently added. New windows & exterior doors make this a solid foundation to grow your life in the country!