3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $334,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $334,900

Bay style condo offers park-like amenities: pond, park & walking trails. Open concept floor plan, spacious kitchen w/lots of cupboards, 1st fl laundry, main floor bedroom w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Current owner has done many updates: finished lower level 2017, new appliances in 2019, updated parts on current furnace, some new carpet 2017, new shutters 2021, tiled back splash 2018. One of the best condo style living - no common wall. Lawn care & snow removal for ease of maintenance.

