Quality new construction ready for occupancy in Sherman Creek school district. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, 3 panel poplar doors and craftsman style trim, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, gas heat, central air, Parco windows, and large family room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included and already installed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and dining area, luxury vinyl tile in bathrooms. Yard is rough graded and ready for new owner to design as they like. One year builders warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $334,900
