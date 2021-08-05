3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

3 bed & 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/ vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. . Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet & double vanity. 1st floor laundry/mudroom w/ custom lockers. Stamped concrete porch & walkway with patio in back overlooking great yard. Great location close to schools, parks, golf course, shopping & main roads. Finished pictures not of subject property. Similar home available for showing upon request. 32K to finish basement with Family room, bathroom and bedroom.