 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $343,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $343,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $343,900

Ruppert Construction home in quiet dead end street! 3 bedroom 2 bath 8' ceilings open concept home with 1st floor laundry. Custom cabinets, great kitchen for entertaining. Upgraded craftsman trim package w/3 panel doors. Living room, Master bedroom tray ceiling. Stamped concrete patio & stoop. Completion End of July. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News