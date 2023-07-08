Quality new construction ready for occupancy in Sherman Creek school district. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, 3 panel poplar doors and craftsman style trim, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, gas heat, central air, Parco windows, and large family room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included and already installed. Luxery vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and dining area, luxery vinyl tile in bathrooms. Yard is rough graded and ready for new owner to design as they like. One year builders warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
Suspected child predators in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire were arrested in June after Bikers Against Predators turned over evidence to police.
The Badgers get a Border Battle recruiting win for a key prospect. Here's what we know.
The Badgers' second-leading tackler told an officer he didn't want to be late for practice when he was pulled over for driving 47 miles over t…
An infusion of young talent to pair with veterans has sparked the Cadott Red Sox into CRBL playoff contention as the team seeks its first winn…