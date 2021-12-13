3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,500

Hobby farm located minutes from Eau Claire on 5.36 Acres. 3 Bdrm 2 Bth house, 40x92 pole shed w/electricity, 33x60 Barn, 24x36 3 stall garage & 8x8 garden shed. House has been meticulously cared for w/many updates including most windows, patio door, some interior doors & trim, hot water heater & complete main level bathroom renovation. House has a spacious kitchen w/ tile backsplash, living room W/gas fire place and formal dining area. Property has a large yard and woods for recreation use. One look you will see the love the current owners have put into this property.