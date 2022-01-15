 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900

Brought to you by Wurzer Builders, this is a single family home is in a condominium setting. Condo fee includes lawn mowing and snow removal. High end finishes including granite countertops, tiled backsplash and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Neighborhood has water features, walking trails and is well established. Completions end of February.

