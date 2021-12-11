 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Princeton Valley is due for completion 3/1/22. It's near the golf course and your back yard looks out on a beautiful nature area! Home features open-concept/one-level living, custom cabinets, trim & doors, owner bedroom suite, kitchen island/breakfast bar, att 2-car garage & rear wood deck ready for your entertaining. Lower level with look-out windows is ready for your finishing touch and may be completed prior to your move-in by HBI for an additional charge.

