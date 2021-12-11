 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is underway with a projected completion of 3/1/22. It's conveniently located near the Princeton Valley golf course & clubhouse! The back yard features mature trees and a nice-sized lot. Other amenities include: open-concept/one-level living, custom cabinets, trim & doors, kitchen island/breakfast bar, owner bedroom suite, and 2-car att garage. Unfinished lower level is ready for your vision and may be completed prior to your move-in by HBI for an additional charge.

