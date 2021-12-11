This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is underway with a projected completion of 3/1/22. It's conveniently located near the Princeton Valley golf course & clubhouse! The back yard features mature trees and a nice-sized lot. Other amenities include: open-concept/one-level living, custom cabinets, trim & doors, kitchen island/breakfast bar, owner bedroom suite, and 2-car att garage. Unfinished lower level is ready for your vision and may be completed prior to your move-in by HBI for an additional charge.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900
College-aged adults are worrying about final exams this time of year, but one young local business owner is instead preparing to open his seco…
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: You were paying more a decade ago, and spewing carbon isn't the future
A Chippewa County deputy was cleared Monday of all wrong-doing in a fatal shooting that occurred Oct. 8.
Chippewa County Court trial for man charged with child sexual assault in four counties delayed again
A trial slated to begin this week in Chippewa County for a man charged with child sexual assault in four different counties has been delayed again.
'I'm a monster': Durand man sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls
A Durand man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls was sentenced Friday to serve 32 years in prison.
A new class of young competitors is already making a major impact for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team.
A crash in Minneapolis early Thursday that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized, authorities said.
Brandon Berg: Hosting United States Women's National Team scrimmage the latest accomplishment in banner year of hockey for Chippewa Falls
Monday's scrimmage between the United States Women's Hockey National Team and the Chippewa Steel was the latest in a long line of success on the ice for Chippewa Falls in 2021.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team trailed early but scored three straight goals in a 4-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire North on Thur…
The Cadott wrestling team is poised for another strong season as the Hornets bring back 11 starters from last year's Division 3 team state qualifier including two individual state champions.