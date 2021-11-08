 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

Star Studded From Top to Bottom! Step inside this COMPLETELY redone home and your first word will be...wow! Surrounded by a lush 1.72 acre lot, highlights include new doors, electrical, plumbing, lighting, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, appliances, deck and exterior. It offers an open/airy floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, large sunroom, spacious lower level family room and office, plus a generous dose of peace & tranquility. Move in and relax, EVERYTHING has been done!

