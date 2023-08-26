Come check out this Bayhome in a private neighborhood within a condominium setting. Be able to come home or leave knowing your grass will be mowed and your snow will be shoveled. This Bayhome backs up to a beautiful natural setting with a park and trails nearby. High end finishes include granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. The basement has a large family room, bed/bath, plus a large office/workout room to enjoy.