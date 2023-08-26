Ready for occupancy! Wondering how to down-size, or get started without giving up the extras? You won't miss a large owner's suite, private bath, walk-in closet, walk-in pantry, or plenty of storage, because this has it ALL! You'll love the expertly designed exterior, corner lot, 9 foot ceilings, large living spaces, open floorplan, peninsula AND island, front covered porch, and SUN SPACE sunroom, entry-way w/lockers, & over-sized closets in all bedrooms! Simple living is so rewarding, & most builders are out over a year! Schedule your showing today, make an offer, & settle in by fall!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $374,750
