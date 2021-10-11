3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $374,900

One owner home-fabulous location minutes to town. Great level lot tons of recent updates.3 bedrooms on one level. Huge eat-in kitchen. Could easily be a 5 bedroom home (extra large septic system) Egress window already in lower level. Updates Summer 2021. 4+ bedroom new septic, new furnace & C/A. All new painting inside & outside. Ne landscaping. Removal of trees. New electrical panel. Waterworks fixed the basement. Per seller: updated bathroom 5+ years ago. Pre-inspected well/water/septic system