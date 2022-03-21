3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,750

Have you always wanted CHICKENS?! This Urban Homestead is for you!! Enjoy the city amenities & options of country living. Step aside cookie cutter homes...this unique 3+ bedrooms, 3 FULL baths with open concept w/ 15' ceilings in living room & bedroom. Granite countertops w/ breakfast bar seating invites you to feed your creative culinary masterpieces. So much storage! Check out the LOFT in the giant bedroom! Nearly 1 acre wooded lot features NEW concrete patio w/ custom heart-shaped firepit, '17 Roof, additional coved lean-to space, peach/apple/nut trees, organic garden w raspberries, rhubarb and garlic! Sellers relocated for work...let their loss be your GAIN! **New paint in main level bedrooms, and some updates