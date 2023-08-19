Ready for occupancy! Wondering how to down-size, or get started without giving up the extras? You won't miss a large owner's suite, private bath, walk-in closet, walk-in pantry, or plenty of storage, because this has it ALL! You'll love the expertly designed exterior, corner lot, 9 foot ceilings, large living spaces, open floorplan, peninsula AND island, front covered porch, and SUN SPACE sunroom, entry-way w/lockers, & over-sized closets in all bedrooms! Simple living is so rewarding, & most builders are out over a year! Schedule your showing today, make an offer, & settle in by fall!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
With just two starters returning, the chance for playing time is wide open for an inexperienced Chi-Hi football team.
Harland Carl, who died last month, paired with Alan Ameche in the Wisconsin backfield.
The high school football season is underway. Here's a look at 15 Chippewa County players to watch this season.
After an injury-riddled 2022, the New Auburn football team is a year older and believes it can contend in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
The Cornell football team will be young this year, but the program keeps growing in players as the Chiefs start year three in 8-man.