3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

This home features custom cabinetry, laminate & tile floors, upgraded trim & three-panel doors, stainless appliances and many customizable finish options. The Wilson plan includes a third bedroom on the main level as well as the option to finish the basement and add two more bedrooms and a spacious family room. All of C&M Construction’s plans are Focus on Energy Certified and include an impressive home warranty. Invest in your future with a brand new home!