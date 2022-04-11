The updates are all done, just move right in and enjoy your home for years to come on this well landscaped Princeton Valley lot tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featured updates include: Windows; Soffits and fascia; Gutters & Leaf Guards; stamped & colored front back patios; new garage floor; new composite deck; Front door, sidelight & storm door; lower level patio door & upper level dining area door to deck; upper main bath converted to private master bath; 1/2 bath added; lower level full bath fixtures updated; kitchen remodeled, back splash & quartz counter tops added; New A/C condenser unit. Home is Presale Inspected, ask your Agent for a copy!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900
