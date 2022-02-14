3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful house has a gorgeous corner gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, oak floors and doors, 1st floor laundry, master bath, prairie style oak cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, under cabinet lighting, and outlets above the cabinets. '17 new dishwasher and oven/range. Newer deck awning for shade. Fenced-in backyard. Close to commercial centers, restaurants, grocery stores and elementary school. 1 year home warranty included!