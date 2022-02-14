Welcome Home! This beautiful house has a gorgeous corner gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, oak floors and doors, 1st floor laundry, master bath, prairie style oak cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, under cabinet lighting, and outlets above the cabinets. '17 new dishwasher and oven/range. Newer deck awning for shade. Fenced-in backyard. Close to commercial centers, restaurants, grocery stores and elementary school. 1 year home warranty included!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900
One chapter of a family legacy will end, with another beginning at a storied Chippewa Falls business.
Collectively, our unions are made up of tens of thousands of Wisconsin workers who have been on the front line of developing and maintaining W…
As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
A popular local bakery is adding a bit of a challenge to the Valentine’s Day festivities this weekend.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Monarski scores 39 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball in high-scoring victory over D.C. Everest
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Boyceville's Bialzik, Dormanen and Nielson win Division 3 regional titles
CADOTT — The Boyceville trio of Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Sabastian Nielson each won Division 3 regional wrestling championships on Satu…
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Deetz eclipses 1,000-point mark for career as McDonell tops Cadott in Western Cloverbelt finale
Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 26 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the McDonell girls basketball team topped Cadott 54-36 on Friday evening.
Brooklyn Sandvig scored 22 points and Ava Reuter added 18 as the Chi-Hi girls basketball team topped New Richmond 57-42 on Thursday evening for its first win of the season.