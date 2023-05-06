Wondering how to down-size, or get started without giving up the extras? You won't miss a large owner's suite, private bath, walk-in closet, walk-in pantry, or plenty of storage, because this has it ALL! You'll love the expertly designed exterior, corner lot, large living spaces, open floorplan, peninsula AND island, front AND back covered porches, entry-way w/lockers, & over-sized closets in all bedrooms! Simple living is so rewarding, & most builders are out over a year! Lock this fabulous home up early, for a July/August move-in! Main photo is a 3d concept rendering of like finishes, & style. Final product may vary from image.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $384,750
