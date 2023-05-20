New Construction close to Sherman Elementary School & Sherman Creek Park! Welcome to the Chippewa Valleys leading builder, Styrobuilders LLC in ICF (Insulated Concrete Form) home providing high-end energy efficiency and quality built homes! Reduce your monthly energy bills by up to 40%-50% with the advanced technology Stryobuilders use with ICF. This gorgeous zero-entry, open-concept home is complete and ready to be yours! This home offers a vaulted ceiling in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, in-floor heat, floor-to-ceiling fireplace feature wall, and beautiful custom white cabinetry and trim. This two-story floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an upstairs den/loft, and above storage in the garage’s attic. ICF not only reduces your energy consumption, but ICF is also 4X quieter than traditional 2x6 construction. Included with the sale is a stainless steel kitchen appliances & lawn! Schedule your private showing today! Taxes reflect lot only.