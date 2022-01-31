 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $389,900

Forever home for sale! Step aside cookie cutter homes...this unique 3+ bedrooms with 3 FULL baths offers an open concept w/ 15' ceilings in living room & bedroom. Granite countertops w/ breakfast bar seating invites you to feed your creative culinary masterpieces. So much storage! Let your imagination run with the options for the loft in the ML bedroom. Nearly 1 acre wooded lot features NEW concrete patio w/ custom heart-shaped firepit, '17 Roof, additional coved lean-to space, peach/apple/nut trees, organic garden w raspberries, rhubarb and garlic! Sellers relocated for work...let their loss be your GAIN!

