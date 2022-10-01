3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $389,900

Welcome to Westridge Village! Looking for a great home in a nice neighborhood? Here it is! This 2 story beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Main floor has vaulted ceilings with an open concept. Kitchen has a large pantry and a walkout to the patio. Kitchen appliances are all included: Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite. If your looking to expand your family, the unfinished basement has the space with egress windows to allow for 2 more bedrooms. The low HOA fees of $325 per year helps to keep this neighborhood looking great! Don't let this one slip away!