3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,750

Officially OBSESSED with this modern farmhouse designed home in Highclere! You'll love the immediate high end curb appeal featuring: Board & Batten siding, strong gable detail, wood shutters, stamped concrete entry, & the immediate feeling of home when you step inside! Warm toned floors, solid core doors, rustic country vibe cabinets w/bright island, tall ceilings, LARGE mud/laundry room, walk-in pantry, outdoor entertainment area that boasts new patio & firepit hang out space, PLUS a newly finished basement complete with 3rd Bedroom, office, 3rd bath, Family room, & Storage! Not one you consider, one you BUY!