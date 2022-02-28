3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900

Check out all that this 3 bed, 3 bath house has to offer! A spacious (38 x 11) master suite, extra large lot, 21 x 7 cold storage room and office are just some of the highlights. Two dining areas, two living/family rooms and large back deck (16×14) make this the perfect house for entertaining. The large unfinished basement space is perfect for storage and workshop area and the stairs from the garage to the basement make it easy to move your projects in and out. Make sure to check out video tour!