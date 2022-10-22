3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $409,900

This C&M model and parade home has all the upgrades! This home boasts white trim & doors on main floor, laundry room cabinets and cubbies, extended kitchen island, tray ceiling and sprinkler system and many more. The Harrison plan includes stainless appliances, main floor laundry, master suite with WIC, 3-panel doors. This home is Focus on Energy certified and has an extensive home warranty. This open-concept design is perfect for entertaining and finished lower level with a spacious family room, bedroom, bathroom and bonus room.