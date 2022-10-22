 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $409,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $409,900

This C&M model and parade home has all the upgrades! This home boasts white trim & doors on main floor, laundry room cabinets and cubbies, extended kitchen island, tray ceiling and sprinkler system and many more. The Harrison plan includes stainless appliances, main floor laundry, master suite with WIC, 3-panel doors. This home is Focus on Energy certified and has an extensive home warranty. This open-concept design is perfect for entertaining and finished lower level with a spacious family room, bedroom, bathroom and bonus room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News