Great South Side Location on this home located in the Hidden Meadow Neighborhood. Home backs up to a small pond. Comes complete with appliances, granite countertops, main floor fireplace and irrigated yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $414,900
It’s easy enough to buy a heartfelt gift off the shelf at your local Target or Wal-Mart, but putting time and effort into a unique and custom …
The philanthropic legacy of the late Amanda Geissler has lived on as her family and friends and continued the push to help others locally and across the world in honor of the late Thorp native's memory.
Not 'a pedophile,' ex-East High teacher convicted of placing hidden cameras writes in letter to judge
However, David Kruchten wrote, it would be a lie to say there was "zero sexual component" to his actions.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Preparing students for a post-graduation career is a must for any school, but a local high school is taking extra steps to enable its students…
The golden spatula is coming home to Wisconsin.
A talented culinary wizard is living right in your backyard and he’s got mouth-watering foods to share.
Due to a drop in students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a decline in students who are in isolation or quarantined, the Chippewa Fa…
The Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd football teams will see unfamiliar programs when they open the 11-man playoffs on Friday evening.
A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.