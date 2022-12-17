 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $419,000

Beautiful split bedroom ranch with 3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Eau Claire . Home features open concept living and vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Includes sprinkler system, seeded yard and landscaping. Basement can be finished for $40,000. Other lots and plans available by builder.

