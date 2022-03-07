3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $419,900

Exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously maintained ranch style home set on almost 2 acres. It is conveniently located only minutes from downtown Eau Claire in the town of Union. This home features 3 BR's & 3 BA's, vaulted great room, maple floors, main floor laundry, master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet, 3 car attached garage(insulated), 2 car detached garage (insulated/heated). Massive finished lower level with egress windows, pool table, and bar. Many recent improvements including roof, garage doors, bathrooms, patio door, & flooring. Please see attachments for a complete list of recent upgrades!