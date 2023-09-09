Better than new! This 3 bed, 3 bath home boasts tons of space and storage with its great layout. 2 bedrooms on the main floor including master bedroom w/ attached bath and walk-in closet. 9' ceilings throughout main level + tray ceiling in master and living room make this open concept home feel even larger! Wonderful kitchen w/ beautiful cabinetry and great detail + walk in pantry. Mudroom w/ custom lockers and built-ins just off of garage. Lower level is mostly finished with additional family room, full bath and bedroom. The covered front and rear porches make for the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail Don't miss the opportunity to call this beautiful house, your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $424,900
