3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $429,900

Start out the new year by moving into this brand new 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage with plenty of opportunities in the unfinished basement. This home features maple hardwood floors, 2 panel maple doors, quartz counter tops, tile back splash, and ceramic floors in the bathrooms. The home is near Robins Elementary and sits on a large wooded city lot. Be the first to see it.

