 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $433,900

Beautiful split bedroom ranch with 3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Eau Claire . Home features open concept living and vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Basement can be finished for $44,500. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Other lots and plans available by builder.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

Ron Cramer, the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. It said he began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996.

Tiny House resident talks about getting his life on track after prison

Tiny House resident talks about getting his life on track after prison

Dale Kortesmaki is a 54-years-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives in a tiny house behind Landmark Christian Church. The church hosts a couple of tiny houses for the housing insecure.

Hope Village is a non-profit 501C3 providing temporary tiny housing for the homeless in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives, and service to people experiencing homelessness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News