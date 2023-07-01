3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/ vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom lockers and bathroom vanities. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet. 1st floor laundry. Option to finish basement for $47,000. Finished pictures not of subject property and may show upgrades. Similar home available for showing upon request.