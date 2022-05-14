 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $448,500

Stunning & immaculately kept 3 bed, 3 bath home located in a highly desirable south side neighborhood within walking distance to Robbins school & Target! Step inside & enjoy modern, open concept living spaces, tray ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace, & a large 3-season room with walk out to the patio to enjoy the finer weather. Entertaining is made easy in your kitchen with abundant cabinets, pantry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, & an oversized island. Enjoy a large master bedroom ensuite featuring tray ceilings, his & hers sinks, tiled shower & a walk-in closet. The main level also offers another bedroom & bath, laundry & mud room just off the 2-car insulated garage. There is room for the whole family with a large lower-level family room with wet bar, addt’l bedroom & bath, & plenty of storage space. Step outside the front porch & take in the pristine landscaping with an irrigation system installed, & beautiful perennial plantings. Don’t miss your chance to own this gorgeous home!

